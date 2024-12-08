Costco, Oracle, GameStop, and more stocks to watch this week

Following the Federal Reserve adopting a more optimistic stance and Bitcoin hitting a historic $100,000 milestone, this week carries a handful of key earnings reports, inflation data, and some events that could set the tone for 2025.

By week’s end, many will shift their focus to holiday celebrations, but for now, investors are keeping a watchful eye on developments in the stock market, eager to gauge how these signals might influence the trajectory of the markets heading into the new year.

Important earnings to watch

This week brings a few important earnings. On Monday, Oracle (ORCL-5.05% ) Corporation will release its earnings after the closing bell, offering insights into the demand for corporate tech services. On Tuesday, GameStop (GME+0.54% ) will take the spotlight with its earnings report, which is also scheduled for after the market close. Wednesday shifts focus to Adobe (ADBE+0.22% ), which will reveal its financials at the end of the trading day.

Thursday rounds out the week with a series of significant earnings announcements. AI giant Broadcom (AVGO+2.16% ) will report its performance, offering clues about the health of the semiconductor and AI-driven technology markets. Retail powerhouse Costco (COST-0.62% ) will also release its results, shedding light on consumer spending habits amid shifting economic conditions.

Inflation data will be released

This week, key inflation data will be released, providing important insights into the state of the U.S. economy. On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data will be published, shedding light on inflationary trends and the cost of living. These reports are closely watched by economists and investors, as they help gauge the effectiveness of monetary policy.

On Thursday, the market will receive initial jobless claims data, offering a snapshot of the labor market’s health, along with the Producer Price Index (PPI) and core PPI data. The PPI measures inflation at the wholesale level and provides an early indicator of potential price pressures in the broader economy.

Finally, on Friday, the Import Price Index and U.S. retail sales figures will be released. The Import Price Index will highlight changes in the cost of goods imported into the U.S., while retail sales data will offer a look into consumer spending patterns, a key driver of economic growth.

Microsoft to vote on Bitcoin

Microsoft (MSFT+0.16% ) will determine on Tuesday whether to invest in Bitcoin, although the board has recommended voting against the proposal, citing that the company already considers a wide range of investable assets, including Bitcoin.

The AI Summit kicks off in New York on Wednesday, bringing together industry leaders and innovators for two days of exploration into how artificial intelligence is transforming lives and reshaping various sectors. The event will feature keynote speakers from major tech giants such as Google (GOOGL+0.05% ) and Meta (META+1.33% ).