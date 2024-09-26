Retail

Costco is seeing e-commerce gains as it raises membership costs

The discount warehouse retailer raised its annual membership fee to $65

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Costco Wholesale in Silver Spring, Maryland.
A Costco Wholesale in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Image: Mandel NGAN / AFP (Getty Images)
In This Story
COST+1.73%FDS+1.06%WMT+3.20%TGT+0.66%

Costco Wholesale (COST+1.73%) is experiencing a significant increase in shoppers seeking convenience, despite a crackdown on membership sharing.

Suggested Reading

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager
Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager
Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Shares of Costco increased slightly after the retail giant reported robust quarterly earnings. The most recent quarter was fueled by e-commerce sales, which has attracted consumers looking for quick and convenient shopping options. The demand for easy access to groceries has positioned Costco favorably, even as some shoppers hold off on paying for annual memberships, which increased to $65 earlier this month.

Advertisement

Related Content

Costco is raising its membership fees for the first time in 7 years
Gold bars and silver coins have Costco riding high

Related Content

Costco is raising its membership fees for the first time in 7 years
Gold bars and silver coins have Costco riding high

In the fourth quarter, Costco reported revenue of $78.2 billion, up 1% from the $77.4 billion during the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

Even amid a “Netflix-style” crackdown on membership moochers — those using someone else’s card — membership fee income has continued to grow, underscoring that a significant portion of Costco’s customer base still finds value in the loyalty program. The retailer reported 76 million subscribers, according to FactSet (FDS+1.06%).

Advertisement

Moreover, the Washington-based company has continued to see foot traffic increase compared to the same time last year. According to foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai, visits to Costco were up 10.6% year over year in August, 7.6% in July, and 10.5% in June. Those figures surpassed other superstores like Walmart (WMT+3.20%) and Target (TGT+0.66%).

While it may be too soon to assess the impact of the membership chain’s recent fee hike, Placer.ai said the warehouse chain appears “poised to enjoy a robust holiday season” this November and December. To manage the holiday rush, Costco plans to hire 24,000 seasonal employees.

Advertisement

Additionally, shoppers have been spending more time at Costco, likely due to its bulk offerings, endless free samples, and its inexpensive food court items, like its iconic $1.50 hot dog combo.

With plans to aggressively expand its store footprint with 30 new locations in fiscal 2024, including international markets like Japan and Korea, Costco also wants to break new ground in affordable housing.

Advertisement

In South Los Angeles, Costco plans to open a news store with 800 apartments above it, of which 184, about 23%, will be dedicated to low-income households. The building will also provide accommodations for seniors and will include a fitness center, workspaces, community rooms, and a rooftop pool.