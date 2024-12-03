Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
5 countries that own the most Bitcoin

Markets

It's not only individuals and companies that invest in the leading cryptocurrency

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled 5 countries that own the most Bitcoin
Illustration: d3sign (Getty Images)

The Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, are among the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, with their Bitcoin holdings estimated at around 70,000 Bitcoin. Similarly, Elon Musk’s Tesla holds 11,509 Bitcoin, further solidifying the involvement of major players in the crypto market.

They are not alone in holding significant Bitcoin reserves as governments worldwide also maintain notable positions in the cryptocurrency space.

As of July 2024, global governments collectively control about 2.2% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Unlike private investors and corporations, most governments are not actively engage in regular buying or selling of Bitcoin. Instead, they typically acquire it through asset seizures related to criminal activities or donations.

United States

Image for article titled 5 countries that own the most Bitcoin
Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The United States stands as the largest government holder of Bitcoin, with a staggering 213,297 Bitcoin in its possession, according to data from CoinGecko. At current market prices, this amounts to approximately $19.6 billion.

The majority of these Bitcoin holdings have been acquired through cryptocurrency seizures, often stemming from law enforcement operations targeting illicit activities such as black-market trading and transactions on darknet markets.

If the U.S. government establishes a formal Bitcoin reserve, as President-elect Donald Trump pledged during his election campaign earlier this year, its Bitcoin holdings could increase significantly, further solidifying its position as a major player in the cryptocurrency space.

China

Image for article titled 5 countries that own the most Bitcoin
Illustration: VCG (Getty Images)

China has long been recognized for its stringent stance on Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency industry. The government has implemented a series of crackdowns, leading to widespread bans on various crypto-related activities, including mining and trading. Despite this restrictive environment, the Chinese government holds significant Bitcoin reserves, primarily acquired through asset seizures linked to illicit activities.

Currently, China is the second-largest governmental Bitcoin holder, with an estimated 190,000 Bitcoin in its possession.

United Kingdom

Image for article titled 5 countries that own the most Bitcoin
Illustration: peepo (Getty Images)

The United Kingdom government has confiscated approximately 61,000 Bitcoin, primarily acquired through the dismantling of a significant money laundering operation. This substantial seizure underscores the UK’s dedication to combating financial crimes involving digital assets and ensuring the integrity of its financial system.

El Salvador

Image for article titled 5 countries that own the most Bitcoin
Illustration: Ahmed Zaggoudi (Getty Images)

In 2021, El Salvador made history as the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, marking a bold step in integrating cryptocurrency into its national economy. President Nayib Bukele, a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, has been a driving force behind this initiative, championing the potential of digital currency to revolutionize financial systems and boost economic inclusion.

Since November 2022, the El Salvadoran government has implemented an ambitious “1 Bitcoin per Day” program, committing to purchasing 1 BTC daily, irrespective of its market price. This consistent acquisition strategy underscores the country’s long-term belief in Bitcoin as a strategic asset and positions El Salvador as a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption.

As a result of these efforts, El Salvador now holds an estimated 5,800 Bitcoin, reflecting its proactive approach to leveraging digital assets for economic innovation and resilience.

Ukraine

Image for article titled 5 countries that own the most Bitcoin
Photo: MARVIN RECINOS (Getty Images)

Ukraine might come as a surprising name to many when discussing Bitcoin holdings, especially given its ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia.

However, the country has utilized cryptocurrency as an innovative tool to support its war efforts. The majority of Ukraine’s Bitcoin reserves were received as donations from supporters worldwide, aimed at bolstering its defense and humanitarian initiatives amidst the conflict. As of now, Ukraine owns 186 Bitcoin.

