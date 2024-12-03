5 countries that own the most Bitcoin

The Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, are among the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, with their Bitcoin holdings estimated at around 70,000 Bitcoin. Similarly, Elon Musk’s Tesla holds 11,509 Bitcoin, further solidifying the involvement of major players in the crypto market.

They are not alone in holding significant Bitcoin reserves as governments worldwide also maintain notable positions in the cryptocurrency space.

As of July 2024, global governments collectively control about 2.2% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Unlike private investors and corporations, most governments are not actively engage in regular buying or selling of Bitcoin. Instead, they typically acquire it through asset seizures related to criminal activities or donations.