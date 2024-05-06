The 5 biggest Bitcoin owners in the world

Ever since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin’s odyssey has mesmerized the public and attracted some colorful buyers. Even if you’re not an expert, you might have wondered who owns the world’s top cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Those who own at least 1,000 Bitcoin, whether they are individuals or corporations, are referred to as Bitcoin Whales. Most do not disclose how many coins they own, but a select few have come forward.



Here is a list of the individuals (not corporations or entities) who possess the most amount of Bitcoin.