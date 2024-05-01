Markets

‘Bitcoin Jesus’ got charged in a $50 million fraud for allegedly hiding how much Bitcoin he owns

Roger Ver was arrested in Spain for failing to report 131,000 Bitcoin he owns

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ got charged in a $50 million fraud for allegedly hiding how much Bitcoin he owns
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)
FTT

Early crypto investor Roger Ver, a.k.a. ‘Bitcoin Jesus,’ has been charged with a tax fraud, with the Department of Justice saying he evaded nearly $50 million in taxes.

Suggested Reading

Big Pharma is remaining quiet on Trump's Chinese tariffs
Chipotle's price hikes haven't scared off customers – but the stock drops anyway
Walmart and other 'dividend aristocrat' stocks to buy in a volatile market, according to a strategist
Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist
In an indictment filed in federal court in Los Angeles, 45-year-old Ver is charged with mail fraud and tax evasion. The DOJ stated that the indictment was unsealed after his arrest in Spain over the weekend, and the U.S. authorities are seeking his extradition.

Related Content

Bitcoin’s price surge briefly broke Coinbase
What to know about crypto wallets and how to pick the right one for you

Ver earned the nickname “Bitcoin Jesus” due to his early investments in cryptocurrency and his tendency to preach about it. Born in California, Ver renounced his US citizenship in February 2014 to become a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, a dual-island nation located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

According to the indictment, Ver failed to report the 131,000 Bitcoins he owned in 2014 when he renounced his citizenship. Using this method, Ver is alleged to have avoided taxes, underrepresented his Bitcoin holdings, and evaded taxes. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at around $57,000, which means Ver’s 131,000 Bitcoins are worth about $7.5 billion.

Ver’s indictment comes a day after cryptocurrency exchange Binance founder Changpeng Zhao who pleaded guilty last year to money laundering, received a four-month jail sentence. Previously, Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of the FTX crypto exchange, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.