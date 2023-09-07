Make business better.™️
Cresud: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Thursday reported profit of $94.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $346.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183.1 million, or $2.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $825.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

