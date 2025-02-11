CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) reports earnings

In This Story CRSP +0.18%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP+0.18% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing highlights the company's focus on developing CRISPR-based therapeutics, including the approved therapy CASGEVY, in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CASGEVY is used for treating severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing programs across four core franchises: hemoglobinopathies, CAR T, in vivo approaches, and type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing next-generation technologies to enhance its gene-editing capabilities.

The company reported a market value of approximately $4.3 billion as of June 28, 2024, with 85,774,474 common shares outstanding as of February 7, 2025.

CRISPR Therapeutics faces various risks, including potential operating losses, the need for substantial additional funding, and competition in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The company also highlights the challenges related to regulatory approvals and the development of its product candidates.

The filing details the company's strategic partnerships, particularly with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which has significant control over the CASGEVY program. CRISPR Therapeutics also collaborates with other companies to broaden its therapeutic applications.

CRISPR Therapeutics acknowledges the dynamic intellectual property landscape surrounding gene-editing technology and the potential for litigation and proceedings related to its intellectual property rights.

The company emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace, with 393 full-time employees as of December 31, 2024, primarily engaged in research and development or technical operations.

CRISPR Therapeutics outlines its manufacturing capabilities, including its facility in Framingham, Massachusetts, and its reliance on third-party manufacturers for certain components of its product candidates.

The filing also addresses various regulatory, financial, and operational risks, including those related to healthcare laws, environmental regulations, and international operations.

