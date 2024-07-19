CrowdStrike's global outage wreaked havoc. Here are 6 other major tech outages from recent years

Computer systems around the world failed Friday because of a faulty software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, in what may have been the largest tech outage the world has ever seen.



The incident grounded flights, disrupted banks and other financial institutions, and took news broadcasts off the air for hours.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said early Friday that the company is “actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

As businesses get up and running again, it’s becoming clear that industries will still be reeling from the impacts of the massive outage for days and maybe weeks to come.

With that in mind, check out some of the biggest tech outages we’ve experienced in recent years.