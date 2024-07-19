The CrowdStrike global tech outage took news outlets off the air for hours

A flawed software update from the U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike resulted in major tech disruptions at banks, hospitals, airlines and even took several media outlets off the air.



Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

The update, which contained a software bug, was rolled out globally on Friday to computers running Microsoft Windows brining down computer systems at some of the world’s largest companies.

Advertisement

Tech outages were reported around the world, but Australia seems to have been impacted the hardest, affecting several of its news outlets, the Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

Australia’s public broadcaster ABC and Sky News Australia were unable to broadcast on their TV and radio networks for hours. When they went back on air anchors were seen reporting from dark offices and in front of blue computer screens.

Advertisement

Sky News Australia reported that country’s SBS and Network 10 news outlets were also temporarily unable to broadcast their scheduled programming because of the outage.

The Australian government held an emergency meeting on Friday over the outage.

“I understand Australians are concerned about the outage that is unfolding globally and affecting a wide range of services,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to Sky News. He added that the government was working with National Cyber Security Coordinator.

Advertisement

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said on a post on X that incident was not a cyberattack and the company is working with customers impacted by the faulty update.

Kurtz added that a “fix has been deployed” to resolve the issue and that customers should visit an online support portal with the latest updates over the issue. Over half of Fortune 500 companies use CrowdStrike’s software, according to a promotional video from the firm earlier this year.



Advertisement

-William Gavin contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.