Earnings Snapshots

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) reports earnings

Filing submitted on March 31, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
CUE-3.26%

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE-3.26%) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
The ETF strategy built to thrive during market volatility, according to a fund manager
The worst stock market hit from tariffs could still be coming, strategist says
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company reported collaboration revenue of $9.3 million for the year, an increase from $5.5 million in the previous year, primarily due to revenue recognized from the Ono Collaboration and Option Agreement.

Suggested Reading

Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
The ETF strategy built to thrive during market volatility, according to a fund manager
The worst stock market hit from tariffs could still be coming, strategist says
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

General and administrative expenses decreased to $14.6 million from $16.7 million, attributed to lower employee compensation and professional fees.

Advertisement

Related Content

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager

Related Content

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager

Research and development expenses were $36.3 million, down from $40.8 million, due to reduced clinical trial costs and employee compensation.

Advertisement

Net loss for the year was $40.7 million, compared to a net loss of $50.7 million in the prior year.

Advertisement

The company highlighted its strategic focus on autoimmune programs, including CUE-401 and CUE-501, and is seeking third-party collaborations to advance its oncology programs.

Cue Biopharma continues to rely on collaborations, such as its agreements with LG Chem and Ono, to support its research and development activities.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges the need for additional capital to fund future operations and maintain its status as a going concern.

The filing outlines various risks, including competition, regulatory challenges, and the need for successful partnerships to achieve commercialization goals.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Cue Biopharma Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.