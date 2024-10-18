CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner

CVS Health has a new CEO: David Joyner, a seasoned veteran in the healthcare industry, is stepping into the challenging role.



Advertisement

He takes the helm during a turbulent period for CVS, as it grapples with rising costs in its healthcare sector, declining drugstore sales, and mounting pressure from investors.

Like other pharmacy chains, such as Walgreens, CVS is trying to adapt to a transformed marketplace while competing with online platforms and more convenient alternatives, like Amazon’s Pharmacy division.

With decades of experience in leadership roles across the company, Joyner has the potential to help CVS navigate these challenges, even as the company warns that its third-quarter may disappoint Wall Street.

We’ve compiled a list of five things to know about CVS’s new CEO. Let’s take a look.