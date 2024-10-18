Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner

Joyner's focus on innovation and technology could help the healthcare giant get a leg up

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner
Image: CVS (Getty Images)

CVS Health has a new CEO: David Joyner, a seasoned veteran in the healthcare industry, is stepping into the challenging role.

Advertisement

He takes the helm during a turbulent period for CVS, as it grapples with rising costs in its healthcare sector, declining drugstore sales, and mounting pressure from investors.

Like other pharmacy chains, such as Walgreens, CVS is trying to adapt to a transformed marketplace while competing with online platforms and more convenient alternatives, like Amazon’s Pharmacy division.

With decades of experience in leadership roles across the company, Joyner has the potential to help CVS navigate these challenges, even as the company warns that its third-quarter may disappoint Wall Street.

We’ve compiled a list of five things to know about CVS’s new CEO. Let’s take a look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Extensive Industry Experience

1. Extensive Industry Experience

Image for article titled CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner
Image: Sean Gladwell (Getty Images)

Joyner brings 37 years of experience in healthcare and pharmacy benefit management to CVS.

Advertisement

His long career, including roles such as executive vice president of sales and marketing at CVS Health (CVS), has given him a “deep understanding” of the industry’s complexities, making him well-suited to lead CVS Health. In that role, he was in charge of all sales and marketing activities for the company’s pharmacy benefit manager, which generated over $80 billion in revenue from that sector, per LinkedIn.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Leadership at CVS Caremark

2. Leadership at CVS Caremark

Image for article titled CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner
Image: Tingting Ji (Getty Images)

Most recently, Joyner led the pharmacy services division at CVS Caremark, overseeing pharmacy benefits for approximately 90 million members. Following the merger with CVS, he was responsible for all sales and account services, managing over $36 billion in combined revenues from the PBM sector, according to LinkedIn. He also played a crucial role in improving patient access and enhancing operational efficiencies. Under his leadership, CVS Caremark introduced tools to help patients manage their prescriptions more effectively.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Background at Aetna

3. Background at Aetna

Image for article titled CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner
Image: Nora Carol Photography (Getty Images)

Joyner started his career at Aetna as an employee benefit representative, which laid the groundwork for his future roles. He later became the executive vice president of sales and account services, helping to expand Aetna’s plan offerings. His work there included the launch of a mobile app aimed at improving member engagement and access to care.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Focus on Innovation and Technology

4. Focus on Innovation and Technology

Image for article titled CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner
Image: Vithun Khamsong (Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Joyner has emphasized the importance of leveraging technology in healthcare. During his time at CVS Caremark, he led the development of digital platforms to streamline operations and enhance patient care to serve 110 million members.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Vision for CVS Health’s Future

5. Vision for CVS Health’s Future

Image for article titled CVS has a new CEO. Here are 5 things to know about David Joyner
Image: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

In his first statements as CEO, Joyner emphasized a strong commitment to CVS’s health mission: “There is no greater honor than to lead a company whose mission and purpose are completely focused on improving health.” He said he plans to leverage the company’s “integrated business model” to “expand access and drive greater affordability” to over 186 million people.

Advertisement