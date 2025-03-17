Cyber Apps World (LEEN) reports earnings

In This Story LEEN 0.00%

Cyber Apps World (LEEN0.00% ) , now known as Leopard Energy, Inc., filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025. The filing is available for review filing.

The company reported revenues of $3,419 for the six months ended January 31, 2025, derived from a royalty interest acquired in January 2024. No revenue was reported for the same period in the previous year.

Operating expenses for the six months ended January 31, 2025, totaled $36,589, primarily consisting of general and administrative expenses. This is a decrease from $100,708 in the same period of the previous year.

The company recorded a net loss of $33,303 for the six months ended January 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $55,557 for the same period in the previous year.

As of January 31, 2025, Leopard Energy had total assets of $48,998, including $9,718 in cash. The company's current liabilities were $235,920, resulting in a working capital deficit of $226,202.

The company has been supported financially by its controlling stockholder, Zenith Energy Ltd., which has provided capital in the form of payments made on behalf of the company. Zenith Energy intends to continue financing the company's operations and expansion into the energy sector.

Leopard Energy's management has expressed substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern due to its accumulated deficit and working capital deficit. The company plans to seek additional financing to support its operations.

The filing also notes that there were no significant changes in the company's accounting policies during the reporting period, and no material subsequent events were identified that would require adjustment or disclosure in the financial statements.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Cyber Apps World quarterly 10-Q report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.