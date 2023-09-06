Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Daktronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Yesterday
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The video display maker posted revenue of $232.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAKT