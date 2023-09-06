Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Dave & Buster's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $25.9 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Yesterday
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 94 cents per share.

Advertisement

The owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $542.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY