Dave & Buster's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $25.9 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $542.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.4 million.

