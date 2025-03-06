Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reports earnings

In This Story DCTH -2.23%

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH-2.23% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenue of $37.2 million for 2024, a significant increase from $2.1 million in 2023, attributed to the commercial launch of the HEPZATO KIT in the United States and increased demand for CHEMOSAT in Europe.

Cost of goods sold for 2024 was $6.2 million, up from $0.6 million in 2023, reflecting the increased sales volume.

Research and development expenses decreased to $13.9 million in 2024 from $17.5 million in 2023, primarily due to lower costs associated with the NDA submission and expanded access program costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $29.6 million in 2024, compared to $22.1 million in 2023, driven by commercial launch activities and additional personnel.

The company reported a net loss of $26.4 million for 2024, an improvement from a net loss of $47.7 million in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.4 million as of December 31, 2024, with short-term investments of $20.8 million.

Delcath's liquidity is supported by revenue from product sales, proceeds from stock option exercises, and private placements.

The company continues to focus on expanding the use of HEPZATO for other cancer indications and increasing clinical adoption and reimbursement in various jurisdictions.

Delcath's capital commitments include $6.1 million for accounts payable and other liabilities over the next twelve months, and additional commitments beyond this period.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Delcath Systems Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.