How to delete your Facebook, Instagram, and Threads right now

This story incorporates reporting from TechCrunch.

Meta’s recent policy adjustments, including the removal of a third-party fact-checking system and changes to content moderation, have led to a surge in users looking to delete accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. This follows user concerns over misinformation and privacy issues.

To permanently delete a Facebook account, users must navigate to the “Settings & Privacy” section and select “Account Ownership and Control.” It’s important to note that once an account is deleted, it cannot be retrieved. For Instagram, users either use the Account Center or settings to download their data before deleting their profiles. Deleting Threads profiles requires removing the linked Instagram account, as the two are interconnected.

Understanding these processes is essential as users make informed decisions about their digital presence. The implications of these platform changes highlight ongoing concerns over data privacy and content integrity, reflecting broader trends in social media usage and regulation.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.