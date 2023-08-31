Make business better.™️
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $462 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.78 billion.

