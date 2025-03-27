Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) reports earnings

In This Story DKS +2.62%

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS+2.62% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing reports net sales of $13.44 billion, a 3.5% increase from the previous year, with a comparable sales increase of 5.2% on a 52-week basis. The increase is attributed to growth in footwear, athletic apparel, accessories, and hydration categories.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and distribution costs, was $8.62 billion, representing 64.1% of net sales, compared to 65.08% in the previous year. This decrease in cost ratio is attributed to improved merchandise margins and a decrease in inventory shrink.

Advertisement

The company reported a gross profit of $4.83 billion, up from $4.53 billion in the previous year, with the increase attributed to higher sales and improved merchandise margins.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $3.29 billion, approximately flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the previous year. The increase in expenses includes strategic investments and higher incentive compensation.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $1.17 billion, compared to $1.05 billion in the previous year. The increase in net income is attributed to higher sales and improved gross profit margins.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.31 billion, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $796.6 million and $626.1 million, respectively.

Advertisement

The filing also details various financial agreements, including a $1.6 billion revolving credit facility and $1.5 billion in senior notes due in 2032 and 2052.

Dick's Sporting Goods plans to continue investing in store growth, relocations, and technology enhancements, with capital expenditures expected to be approximately $1 billion in fiscal 2025.

Advertisement

The company declared and paid dividends totaling $4.40 per share during the fiscal year and repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for $268 million.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Dick's Sporting Goods Inc annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.