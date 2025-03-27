Earnings Snapshots

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 27, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
DKS+2.62%

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS+2.62%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Suggested Reading

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo's CEO blames off-brand competition
High coffee prices brew anxiety
The Democratic FTC commissioners Trump fired are now suing the FTC
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports net sales of $13.44 billion, a 3.5% increase from the previous year, with a comparable sales increase of 5.2% on a 52-week basis. The increase is attributed to growth in footwear, athletic apparel, accessories, and hydration categories.

Suggested Reading

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo's CEO blames off-brand competition
High coffee prices brew anxiety
The Democratic FTC commissioners Trump fired are now suing the FTC
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and distribution costs, was $8.62 billion, representing 64.1% of net sales, compared to 65.08% in the previous year. This decrease in cost ratio is attributed to improved merchandise margins and a decrease in inventory shrink.

Advertisement

Related Content

Dick's Sporting Goods only needed one earnings beat to erase all of last year's stock gloominess
Dick's Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch are getting a sales boost from consumers

Related Content

Dick's Sporting Goods only needed one earnings beat to erase all of last year's stock gloominess
Dick's Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch are getting a sales boost from consumers

The company reported a gross profit of $4.83 billion, up from $4.53 billion in the previous year, with the increase attributed to higher sales and improved merchandise margins.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $3.29 billion, approximately flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the previous year. The increase in expenses includes strategic investments and higher incentive compensation.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $1.17 billion, compared to $1.05 billion in the previous year. The increase in net income is attributed to higher sales and improved gross profit margins.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.31 billion, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $796.6 million and $626.1 million, respectively.

Advertisement

The filing also details various financial agreements, including a $1.6 billion revolving credit facility and $1.5 billion in senior notes due in 2032 and 2052.

Dick's Sporting Goods plans to continue investing in store growth, relocations, and technology enhancements, with capital expenditures expected to be approximately $1 billion in fiscal 2025.

Advertisement

The company declared and paid dividends totaling $4.40 per share during the fiscal year and repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for $268 million.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Dick's Sporting Goods Inc annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.