Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Dime Community: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $15 million.

The bank, based in Hauppauge, New York, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Tuesday 3:18PM
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

Advertisement

The bank holding company posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.4 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM