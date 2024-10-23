The Dow closes 400 points lower, marking its worst performance in more than a month

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major indexes suffered a steep decline on Wednesday as the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note continued its upward climb, reaching 4.23%—a level not seen since July.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

As the day ended, the Dow dropped 409 points, or 0.96%, marking its worst day in over a month. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 declined by 1.6% and 0.92%, respectively. However, there was some relief for investors as oil prices eased, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures trading around $70.65 per barrel.

Advertisement

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, released in the afternoon, reported that economic activity remained largely unchanged across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts, with the Southeast significantly impacted by a harsh storm season.

Advertisement

Tesla (TSLA-1.30% ) is set to release its latest earnings report after the closing bell. Analysts expect earnings per share to be 60 cents, down from 66 cents a year ago but an improvement from 52 cents in the previous quarter, according to FactSet estimates. Revenue is projected to hit $25.4 billion, compared to $23.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023 and $25.5 billion in the preceding quarter.



Advertisement

Apart from Tesla, investors are closely monitoring earnings reports from other major corporations, including AT&T (T+0.49% ), Boeing (BA-1.52% ), and Coca-Cola (KO+0.30% ).

McDonald’s stock plunges over 5%

McDonald’s (MCD+0.41% ) shares took a sharp hit, falling over 5% after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked the chain’s Quarter Pounder burgers to an E. coli outbreak. The outbreak has led to 10 hospitalizations and one death, driving a significant decline in McDonald’s stock during the afternoon trading session.

Advertisement

As of now, 49 cases have been reported across 10 states between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, with a majority of illnesses occurring in Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, and Wyoming. The CDC noted that most of those affected had eaten a Quarter Pounder. Investigators are working swiftly to identify the contaminated ingredient.

Spirit Airlines stock soars 45%

After a failed attempt at merging with JetBlue (JBLU+1.33% ), ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE+28.01%) is reportedly turning back to a familiar partner. The Wall Street Journal (NWSA+0.72% ), citing people familiar with the matter, reports that Spirit and Frontier Airlines (ULCC+0.72% ) are in early talks over a potential merger. The news sent Spirit’s stock soaring nearly 45% on Wednesday.

Advertisement

–Francisco Velasquez and Rocio Fabbro contributed to the article