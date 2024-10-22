McDonald's Quarter Pounders are linked to an E-coli outbreak that hospitalized 10 and killed 1

In This Story MCD +0.68%

McDonald’s is removing its Quarter Pounders from some locations following a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain’s burgers.

The outbreak has resulted in 10 hospitalizations and one death, prompting McDonald’s shares to fall in after-hours trading.

As of now, 49 cases have been reported across 10 states between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, with a majority of illnesses occurring in Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, and Wyoming. The CDC noted that most of those affected had eaten a Quarter Pounder. Investigators are working swiftly to identify the contaminated ingredient.

To address the situation, McDonald’s has stopped using certain ingredients in its burgers. It has stopped using fresh silvered onions, which are primarily used on the burgers, as well quarter pound beef patties exclusive to the Quarter Pounders, while the investigation continues.

The fast food giant is working closely with health officials to assess whether the contaminated ingredient may have affected other restaurants or retailers.

Health officials are advising anyone who has eaten a Quarter Pounder and is experiencing severe E. coli symptoms to seek medical attention. Symptoms to watch for include diarrhea accompanied by a fever over 102°F, persistent diarrhea lasting more than three days, bloody diarrhea, severe vomiting that prevents liquid intake, and signs of dehydration such as reduced urination and dizziness.



Most individuals infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli typically experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting within three to four days of exposure. Infections can occur from consuming undercooked beef. While most recover without treatment within five to seven days, some may develop serious kidney complications, which require hospitalization, the CDC said.

McDonald’s said it will provide updates as more information becomes available during the investigation.