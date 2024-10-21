Business News

McDonald's is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer

The fast food giant said it did not facilitate Trump’s visit to a Pennsylvania restaurant and “does not endorse candidates for elected office”

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Donald Trump, in a black apron, hands McDonald's fries to someone
Image: Pool (Getty Images)
In This Story
MCD-0.04%

McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.

Suggested Reading

Look inside the iconic “Home Alone” house that just sold for $5.5 million
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Gen Z employees are stressed, depressed, and burnt out: Study
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Look inside the iconic “Home Alone” house that just sold for $5.5 million
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Gen Z employees are stressed, depressed, and burnt out: Study
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The fast food giant clarified that it did not facilitate Trump’s visit and “does not endorse candidates for elected office,” it confirmed to Quartz in an email. This principle remains true for the coming presidential race: “We are not red or blue — we are golden.”

Advertisement

Related Content

McDonald's distances itself from Donald Trump. Here are 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics
Barron Trump is starting a luxury real estate company with his prep school classmate

Related Content

McDonald's distances itself from Donald Trump. Here are 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics
Barron Trump is starting a luxury real estate company with his prep school classmate

The Feasterville franchise was closed to regular customers during Sunday’s staged photo opportunity. Individuals who went through the drive-thru were pre-selected by both the franchise and the local Trump campaign team. Vehicles were also screened and searched, as were those inside.

Advertisement

Read more: 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics

Local franchisee Derek Giacomantonio received a request from law enforcement regarding Trump’s intention to visit the restaurant, which he indicated he planned to do a few weeks prior.

Advertisement

Giacomantonio, who started his career as a crew member nearly three decades ago, said that as a small, independent business owner it is fundamental “that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits.” Roughly 95% of U.S. locations are independently owned and operated by franchisees.

At Trump’s visit, he served fries, worked the drive-thru, and briefly wished fellow presidential nominee Kamala Harris a happy birthday. Trump has previously made unfounded claims aimed at discrediting Harris’ assertion that she worked at the chain during the 1980s.

Advertisement

Since then, the fast-food giant has found itself at the center of the 2024 election discourse. With the election approaching and Pennsylvania viewed as a pivotal swing state, Trump has identified it as a key area of focus.

During his visit to the Feasterville McDonald’s, Trump remarked that he “wouldn’t mind this job” and that he “might come back and do it again.”

Advertisement

The fast-food giant said it has invited Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to visit one of its restaurants to showcase how McDonald’s creates opportunities and supports local communities.

Read McDonald’s memo about Trump’s controversial visit: ‘We are not red or blue – we are golden’