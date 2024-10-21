McDonald's is distancing itself from Donald Trump after a high-profile visit to the fryer

In This Story MCD -0.04%

McDonald’s is distancing itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.

The fast food giant clarified that it did not facilitate Trump’s visit and “does not endorse candidates for elected office,” it confirmed to Quartz in an email. This principle remains true for the coming presidential race: “We are not red or blue — we are golden.”

The Feasterville franchise was closed to regular customers during Sunday’s staged photo opportunity. Individuals who went through the drive-thru were pre-selected by both the franchise and the local Trump campaign team. Vehicles were also screened and searched, as were those inside.

Local franchisee Derek Giacomantonio received a request from law enforcement regarding Trump’s intention to visit the restaurant, which he indicated he planned to do a few weeks prior.

Giacomantonio, who started his career as a crew member nearly three decades ago, said that as a small, independent business owner it is fundamental “that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits.” Roughly 95% of U.S. locations are independently owned and operated by franchisees.

At Trump’s visit, he served fries, worked the drive-thru, and briefly wished fellow presidential nominee Kamala Harris a happy birthday. Trump has previously made unfounded claims aimed at discrediting Harris’ assertion that she worked at the chain during the 1980s.

Since then, the fast-food giant has found itself at the center of the 2024 election discourse. With the election approaching and Pennsylvania viewed as a pivotal swing state, Trump has identified it as a key area of focus.

During his visit to the Feasterville McDonald’s, Trump remarked that he “wouldn’t mind this job” and that he “might come back and do it again.”



The fast-food giant said it has invited Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to visit one of its restaurants to showcase how McDonald’s creates opportunities and supports local communities.

