McDonald's distances itself from Donald Trump. Here are 7 times Trump dragged big brands into politics

Donald Trump is nothing if not a showman. That was on full display this weekend when Trump, as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put it, was “cosplaying” as a McDonalds worker in Pennsylvania.

While the Golden Arches’ corporate office was not involved in the campaign season stunt, it still rushed to make clear that it is staying neutral in the 2024 presidential election. The fast food giant said it did not facilitate Trump’s visit and “does not endorse candidates.”

“As we’ve seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation this election cycle,” the company said in a memo to employees. “While we’ve not sought this, it’s a testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans. McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President. We are not red or blue — we are golden.”

At Trump’s visit to a location outside Philadelphia that had been closed for his campaign, he served fries, pretended to work the drive-thru for pre-screened supporters, and briefly wished presidential rival Kamala Harris a happy birthday. The former president has repeatedly made baseless claims aimed at discrediting Harris’ assertion that she briefly worked at a McDonald’s in the 1980s.



Since then, McDonald’s has found itself at the center of the 2024 election discourse.

It’s not the first time that Trump, whether as president or as a candidate for office, has singled out a company — or its CEOs — for one reason or another.

Here are seven other times Trump dragged major corporations into the political spotlight.