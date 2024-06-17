All the chip companies getting billions in U.S. subsidies (so far)

As generative artificial intelligence takes off and tensions between the U.S. and China rise, the Biden administration is making a multi-billion dollar effort to bring chipmaking back to the U.S.

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act in 2022 to boost semiconductor manufacturing as well as research and development. The $280 billion package, which is not only focused on chips, includes $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductors. So far, over half of that has been allocated to chip designers and manufacturers in the U.S.

See which 15 companies have been chosen to receive funding from the Chips Act, and how much they’re expecting to get.