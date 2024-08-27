Tech & Innovation

Mark Zuckerberg has some regrets about how Meta handled COVID misinformation

Zuckerberg said the platform would be “ready to push back" against censorship pressure

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 31 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)
In This Story
META+0.42%

Meta META+0.42% chief Mark Zuckerberg pointed the finger at the federal government for pushing the platform to censor pandemic-related content — and lamented not fighting back harder.

Suggested Reading

The best golden visas, the happiest college students, and Selena Gomez's mansion: Lifestyle roundup
Apple's DEI defense, Nvidia's earnings beat, and Amazon's quantum chip: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The best golden visas, the happiest college students, and Selena Gomez's mansion: Lifestyle roundup
Apple's DEI defense, Nvidia's earnings beat, and Amazon's quantum chip: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin spirals, Microsoft slips, and the best states for property taxes: Markets news roundup
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree,” Zuckerberg wrote in a letter addressed to Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.

Advertisement

Related Content

Mark Zuckerberg's 'high-risk activities' risk 'serious injury and death,' Meta warns investors
Mark Zuckerberg wore a rare $900,000 watch as he announced Facebook's fact-checking change

Related Content

Mark Zuckerberg's 'high-risk activities' risk 'serious injury and death,' Meta warns investors
Mark Zuckerberg wore a rare $900,000 watch as he announced Facebook's fact-checking change

The committee published the letter on its Facebook page and X account Monday.

Zuckerberg added that the government “expressed a lot of frustration” when the Facebook and Instagram parent disagreed with the administration. In the wake of the pressure, however, Meta took the content down — a decision Zuckerberg seemed to express regret over.

Advertisement

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it,” Zuckerberg said. “I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.”

If that situation were to happen again, Zuckerberg said the platform would be “ready to push back.”

Advertisement

From April through June 2021, as COVID-19 vaccines were beginning to be rolled out to the wider public, Meta said it removed 20 million posts from Facebook and Instagram globally for violating its policies on COVID-19-related misinformation. Meta has long been at the forefront of the battle against online disinformation, and publishes quarterly threat reports.

In response to the letter, the White House said in a statement to the Associated Press: “When confronted with a deadly pandemic, this Administration encouraged responsible actions to protect public health and safety. Our position has been clear and consistent: we believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people, while making independent choices about the information they present.”

Advertisement

Experts have said it should not be up to social media platforms to call the shots on misinformation. Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security, has argued that such guidance should be developed by a national commission that “provides neutral, evidence-based guidance and recommendations in order to improve the health communication landscape.”