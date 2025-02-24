Markets

Dow futures jump 300 points with Nvidia earnings up next

Nvidia will report quarterly earnings this week for the first time since the DeepSeek shock routed the stock

Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose almost 300 points in premarket trading on Monday, as stocks looked poised to rebound from last week’s decline. Investors are now turning their attention to Nvidia’s upcoming earnings — the first time the AI chipmaker is reporting results since a breakthrough by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek sparked a selloff in Nvidia and other tech stocks last month.

Dow futures were up 291 points, or 0.6%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures gained 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

This week is packed with earnings reports, starting Monday with Hims & Hers Health (HIMS). On Tuesday, AMC Entertainment (AMC) will release its financial results.

Wednesday brings the highly anticipated Nvidia (NVDA) earnings, alongside reports from Salesforce (CRM) and Paramount (PARA). Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is reporting earnings later in the week.

Beyond earnings, Friday will feature the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, a key inflation gauge that tracks changes in consumer spending on goods and services.