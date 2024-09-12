DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Lifestyle

Many celebrities secure their income through lucrative endorsement deals and brand partnerships

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Do celebrity endorsements (political or otherwise) actually work?
Photo: Elsa/Getty Images (Getty Images)

When discussing the finances of athletes, actors, and musicians, their primary source of income is frequently not actually the skill for which they are most famous. Instead, many celebrities tend to secure their income through lucrative endorsement deals and brand partnerships.

During the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, for example, some athletes were candid about the need to build their brand while in Paris – or otherwise face financial difficulties upon returning home.

Ilona Maher, who earned a bronze medal in rugby sevens, told the Guardian that she spent as much as six hours a day on TikTok – building a social media brand to ensure that she can earn sponsorships and support herself in a sport that is obscure to many Americans.

In very different endorsement, supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris rejoiced (and bought campaign merch) when Taylor Swift backed the Democratic candidate. The singer’s statement was quickly classified as a watershed moment for Harris’s campaign – with MSNBC (CMCSA) anchor Lawrence O’Donnell describing it as “the most important celebrity endorsement” he had ever seen.

All this excitement, however, raises a crucial question: Are celebrity endorsements (commercial, political, or otherwise) actually that effective? The answer – according to one 2023 study from the Wharton School of Business – is yes. At least when we’re talking about moving product.

“There is this inherent tension in advertising between these ideas that celebrities are there to bolster and endorse the product, yet they are also known to take attention away from the product,” said Elizabeth Johnson, executive director and senior fellow at the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative, in 2023.

Johnson, who co-authored the paper “How Celebrity Status and Gaze Direction in Ads Drive Visual Attention to Shape Consumer Decisions,” said that simply looking at a celebrity’s image while shopping influenced consumers to buy a product. The study’s subjects also made their decisions faster, even though they weren’t necessarily studying the item they bought.

“It turns out that even though viewers aren’t looking at the product as much, the celebrity is still building consumer confidence. These are where preferences are more swayable on purpose,” Johnson said.

“That doesn’t mean a celebrity can make you choose a product that you hate,” she continued. “Your strong preferences — if you absolutely love or hate something — don’t move, but there is a lot of wiggle room in there with products you might not yet have strong feelings about.”

Continue reading for more on five celebrities who pulled in top-dollar endorsement deals in recent years.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Image for article titled Do celebrity endorsements (political or otherwise) actually work?
Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi signed a lifetime deal with Adidas (ADDYY) in 2017. In exchange for wearing the company’s products and appearing in advertising campaigns, Adidas will reportedly pay Messi $1 billion over his lifetime.

David Beckham

David Beckham

Image for article titled Do celebrity endorsements (political or otherwise) actually work?
Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Much like Messi, David Beckham also has a lifetime deal with Adidas. In 2003, the soccer star signed a deal with the company reportedly worth $160 million.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Image for article titled Do celebrity endorsements (political or otherwise) actually work?
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images (Getty Images)

For nearly three decades, through the trials and tribulations of his career, Tiger Woods remained a loyal partner to Nike (NKE). When the golfer parted ways with the brand earlier this year, Golf.com estimated that his lifetime earnings from the partnership were $500 million.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles

Image for article titled Do celebrity endorsements (political or otherwise) actually work?
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Simone Biles earned an estimated $7 million through endorsements in 2023 – making her the one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world, through deals with United Airlines (UAL), Visa (V), Powerade (KO), and other brands.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson

Image for article titled Do celebrity endorsements (political or otherwise) actually work?
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images (Getty Images)

One of the best female sprinters in the world, Sha’Carri Richardson has captured the attention of many viewers through her flamboyant sense of style – and she also caught the attention of Nike. The exact dollar figure of her Nike deal is confidential, but Richardson was believed to be one of the highest paid athletes at the Paris Olympics, according to NBC.

