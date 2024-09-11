In This Story META

When Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, on Tuesday evening, the Democratic campaign was ready for it.

Just one hour after Swift posted about her voting plans on Instagram (META) , the campaign was already selling beaded bracelets emblazoned with the words “Harris Walz 24.”

The bracelets, which quickly sold out, were inspired by the friendship bracelets that Swift’s fans make and trade during the pop superstar’s concerts. For $20, supporters were able to order a two pack of bracelets – though the accessories are not expected to ship until September 24.

In addition to selling the campaign bracelets, Harris also exited a post-debate celebration while Swift’s 2019 single “The Man” played for her supporters.



“Hard work is good work and we will win, we will win,” the vice president said, before the girl power anthem’s chorus kicked in.

“I’m so sick of running as fast as I can/ Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.”

This is not the first instance of the pop culture savvy Harris campaign taking merchandising cues from famous musicians. From the first days of her campaign, Harris’s team has embraced the style of Gen Z and Millennial musicians.

After British singer Charli xcx said that the vice president “IS brat” — a reference to her album of the same name — the campaign embraced the lime green “Brat” aesthetic.

Shortly after Harris announced that Walz would be her running mate, the campaign raised close to a million dollars selling Chappell Roan-inspired hats.

The idea for that merchandise was sparked by a video released by Harris that showed her asking Walz to be her running mate. Walz was dressed casually and had his very own camo hat on his head, which social media goers instantly began comparing to “Good Luck Babe” singer Chappell Roan’s “Midwest Princess” line of hats.

Within 30 minutes, as both politicians were speaking at a rally in Philadelphia, the $40 hats that read “HARRIS WALZ” in bright orange went viral and sold out.

Representatives for the Harris Walz campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.