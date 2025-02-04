Dollar General tells employees to cooperate with Trump's immigration crackdown

Dollar General (DG+0.34% ) is preparing employees for the increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, activity authorized by President Donald Trump.

In a memo first reported by Bloomberg News, Dollar General told its employees that if law enforcement agencies such as ICE show up at their stores seeking to talk to a worker, everyone involved should comply.

“Please allow the agent to speak with the employee. Ask the Agent to meet with the employee outside the store and away from customers and other employees if possible,” reads the memo.

There are over 20,000 Dollar General stores in the United States, many of them in small towns and rural outposts. Usha Haley, Chair of International Business at the Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, told Quartz that the company’s directive is walking a tightrope.

“Dollar General is playing it safe by complying with the new administration’s hard-line stance on illegal immigrants,” Haley said. “The company is still trying to protect customers from harassment, although loosely, by indicating that ICE agents are prohibited from entering non-public parts of the store without a warrant.”

According to Haley, Dollar General — whose workforce is 11% Hispanic or Latino — and other retailers, should tread carefully to protect the rights of their employees and customers.

A recent company survey revealed that over 60% of the company’s core consumers, households that earn less than $35,000 annually, indicated they could not purchase basic necessities due to higher costs.

“Dollar General’s clientele around the USA is budget conscious and probably unable to afford legal representation,” Haley said.

“This customer segment appears highly vulnerable and open to exploitation,” she added.

Quartz did not get responses from competitors Family Dollar (DLTR+3.06% ) or Dollar Tree on whether similar directives have or would be given to their employees.