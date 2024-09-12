Dollar General and Dollar Tree need a 'new playbook' to compete with Walmart and Target, analysts say

In This Story WMT TGT COST DG DLTR

In the world of retail, Walmart, Target, and Costco (COST) continue to thrive with their blend of quality and convenience. However, low-cost rivals Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG) are grappling with declining consumer interest and mounting market challenges.



Recent earnings calls reveal that “macro pressures on consumer spending” are significantly impacting these discount chains. Once celebrated as budget havens, Dollar Tree and Dollar General now face the daunting task of reinventing themselves to regain their place in shoppers’ hearts (and wallets).

To navigate these turbulent times, Daniel Gielchinsky, founder of law firm DGIM Law, suggests a crucial strategic shift.

“Dollar Tree and Dollar General need to increase their focus on consumables such as basic household needs like bread, milk, and eggs,” Gielchinsky told Quartz.

He argues that adapting their product offerings to meet the essential needs of their primary lower-income customer base could help them better align with current economic realities.

The impact of market shifts is significant for dollar stores “because low prices is all these brands have to offer,” said Reilly Newman, founder of Motif Brands, a marketing services studio.

Newman argues that while the dollar-based strategy may work under normal conditions, it falls short during periods of inflation and financial strain. Such pressures are less pronounced for larger retailers that cater to middle- and higher-income customers, he added.

Mike Debner, the vice president executive advisor at Medallia, a software company, said that dollar stores can benefit from their smaller, more numerous locations, partly because they offer greater accessibility.

“It means customers can get to and out of these stores faster,” he said, pointing to Aldi as successful example of a chain that has leveraged its convenience and low prices against big-box retailers.

However, Debner argues that dollar stores lag in digital convenience. In today’s market, “robust digital services are essential.” Big retailers “excel in offering seamless online to offline transactions, such as buy online, pick up in-store, or delivery,” he added.

To address these challenges and revitalize their market presence, Dollar Tree and Dollar General must be willing to adapt to a new playbook, said Tina Wells, former CEO of marketing firm Buzz Marketing Group.

“They need to make the necessary operational shifts, expand affordable and quality offerings, and enhance the customer experience both in-store and online,” Wells said. When they do, they need to “make consumers aware of their changes,” she said.