Aldi is slashing prices as it looks to win the inflation-era grocery wars

Discount grocer Aldi wants to give consumers a break from sticky inflation – at least for a little while. The company is cutting prices on more than 250 items, it said earlier this month, in a summer sale that is expected to run through Labor Day.

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

“We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season,” Dave Rinaldo, Aldi’s U.S. President, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Aldi shoppers are expected to save an estimated $100 million from the price cuts, the grocer said. In 2023, customers saved more than $60 million during a similar promotional period, Rinaldo said.

Advertisement

The supermarket chain said it plans to mark down prices on seasonal items, including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, as well as travel and healthy snacks.

Advertisement

Read more: McDonald’s and other food giants are struggling in the inflation economy

The campaign could bode well for Aldi, which already appears to be capturing the attention of consumers in search of cost-saving deals as inflation remains elevated. The discount grocer is looking to compete in the food sector with retail giants like Walmart and Target despite its smaller footprint.

Advertisement

In March, Aldi said it planned to open 800 new U.S. stores through a $9 billion investment over the next five years. The grocery chain currently has about 2,400 locations nationwide.

Some of the Aldi items being discounted