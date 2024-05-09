Business News

Aldi is slashing prices as it looks to win the inflation-era grocery wars

The discount grocer is cutting prices on kombucha, pulled pork, and even sirloin steak

Francisco Velasquez
Aldi plans to add 330 new U.S. stores in the Northeast and Midwest regions by the end of 2028.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
Discount grocer Aldi wants to give consumers a break from sticky inflation – at least for a little while. The company is cutting prices on more than 250 items, it said earlier this month, in a summer sale that is expected to run through Labor Day.

“We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season,” Dave Rinaldo, Aldi’s U.S. President, said in a statement.

Aldi shoppers are expected to save an estimated $100 million from the price cuts, the grocer said. In 2023, customers saved more than $60 million during a similar promotional period, Rinaldo said.

The supermarket chain said it plans to mark down prices on seasonal items, including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, as well as travel and healthy snacks.

The campaign could bode well for Aldi, which already appears to be capturing the attention of consumers in search of cost-saving deals as inflation remains elevated. The discount grocer is looking to compete in the food sector with retail giants like Walmart and Target despite its smaller footprint.

In March, Aldi said it planned to open 800 new U.S. stores through a $9 billion investment over the next five years. The grocery chain currently has about 2,400 locations nationwide.

Some of the Aldi items being discounted

  • USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak - was $8.49, now $6.99
  • Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken - was $7.49, now $6.99
  • Simply Nature: Organic Avocado Oil - was $5.65, now $5.49
  • Vitalife: Assorted Kombucha - was $2.39, now $2.29
  • Simply Nature: Organic Granola Bars - was $3.99, now $3.49
  • Speciality Selected: French Baguette - was $1.59, now $1.49