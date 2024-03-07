Retail

Discount grocer Aldi will spend billions opening hundreds more stores in the U.S.

The company plans to expand nationwide over the next five years

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aldi plans to set up shop in new cities, including Las Vegas.
Aldi plans to set up shop in new cities, including Las Vegas.
Image: Joe Seer (Shutterstock)

Cash-strapped consumers may soon be getting more discounted options.

Discount grocery store operator Aldi plans to invest more than $9 billion to open 800 new stores throughout the U.S. in a five-year expansion plan, the company said in a statement.

Suggested Reading

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Aldi is slashing prices as it looks to win the inflation-era grocery wars
Discount grocer Aldi is winning the inflation era

Aldi —a German brand whose U.S. arm is headquartered in Batavia, Illinois — will cut the ribbon on new brick-and-mortar stores through a combination of new openings and store conversions.

Advertisement

Related Content

Aldi is slashing prices as it looks to win the inflation-era grocery wars
Discount grocer Aldi is winning the inflation era

Jason Hart, Aldi’s chief executive officer, said the company’s growth plan is driven by a demand from customers, especially those that are more focused than ever on saving money.

Advertisement

“Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more Aldi stores in their neighborhoods nationwide,” he said.

Advertisement

As part of Aldi’s U.S. expansion plans, it plans to add 330 new stores in the Northeast and Midwest regions by the end of 2028. The 61-year-old retailer also has its sights set on expanding to the West, with curtain-raising targets in cities like Las Vegas, where it does not yet have a presence.

Its revamping efforts will focus on the Southeast. Aldi said that its recent acquisition of Southern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie Supermarket stores will undergo a revamp to fit the Aldi model. The company plans to take a phased approach to the renovations, with reopenings taking place in 2025, the company said.