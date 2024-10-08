Food

Domino's brings back 'emergency pizza' promotion that drove sales

The promotion comes amid shifting consumer habits as the company seeks to improve delivery operations, too

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Domino&#39;s brings back &#39;emergency pizza&#39; promotion that drove sales
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)
Pizza is an emergency. At least, Domino’s thinks so.

On Oct. 8, the chain announced the return of its popular “Emergency Pizza” promotion, which originally launched in 2023. Any customer can score a free, medium, two-topping pizza “to use whenever they need it most,” when they order online or via digital carryout and spend $7.99 or more. The offer is valid until Jan. 19, 2025, and must be redeemed within 30 days via a customer’s Domino’s rewards account.

“Life can throw unexpected curveballs, and sometimes a hot, delicious pizza is just what you need to turn things around,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president, in a statement.

While Domino’s touts the promotion’s popularity, its return is also a strategic response to declining sales over the past several years, largely due to shifting consumer habits. Factors such as driver shortages and rising prices have pushed customers to choose in-store pickups over delivery. In response, Domino’s has undertaken significant operational and marketing efforts to regain its competitive edge against rivals such as Pizza Hut (YUM), who are also offering their own eccentric promotions.

Domino’s is also focused on improving its delivery operations. In June, company CEO Russell John Weiner said AI could help the company streamline the pizza-making and delivery process, allowing Domino’s to anticipate when customers are ready to order.

Additionally, Domino’s has signed partnerships with third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats (UBER) and Postmates.

With the return of the Emergency Pizza promotion, Domino’s hopes it can boost sales and reconnect with customers by offering a compelling incentive, especially at a time when fast-food chains are competing fiercely for market share.

In an intriguing twist, Domino’s is collaborating with Amazon (AMZN) and Twitch for a Fortnite game where players will gain access to a secret weapon: an Emergency Pizza. Meanwhile, the company is partnering with Olive & June to offer a manicure kit and instant press-on nails.