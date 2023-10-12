Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Domino's Pizza: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $147.7 million.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $4.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

Watch
Winning portfolio moves amidst a market downturn | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Israel-Hamas conflict's impact on Fed rate hike strategies | Smart Investing
Tuesday 1:08PM
Should you buy McDonald's and Caterpillar stock right now?
October 3, 2023

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ

Advertisement