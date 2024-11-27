Trump is set to end the EV tax credit. Here are 7 electric cars to buy before it goes away

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House is expected to be largely negative for the electric vehicle industry, given his years of past opposition and personal distaste for the technology. His team has already started plotting out his anti-EV moves.

Trump’s transition team is reportedly planning to get rid of the $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases as part of a broader tax shakeup, which is likely to slam sales. The credits are part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Trump has said he wants to scrap, and are seen as a major driver of the EV transition. In just three months, EV buyers saved $600 million thanks to those credits, the Treasury Department said.

“The tax incentive is important,” Aaron Viles, the senior director of campaigns for the Electrification Coalition, told Quartz earlier this year. With most early adopters — people most interested or invested in the tech — already owning an EV, automakers need to reach the consumers concerned about high vehicle costs.

More than a dozen EVs are eligible for the full tax credit — and several more that are eligible for a smaller credit would become more expensive if Trump axes the credit. Here are the electric vehicles to buy while the tax credit is still active.