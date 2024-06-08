Silicon Valley for Trump, crypto vs. Biden, and Google's new exec: Leadership news roundup

After almost a year of searching, Google parent Alphabet has finally found a replacement for its chief financial officer position.
The tech giant has tapped Anat Ashkenazi — executive vice president and chief financial officer at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly — as its new CFO and executive vice president, Alphabet said Wednesday. She will join Google and Alphabet starting July 31.
President Joe Biden vetoed a resolution late Friday that passed through both the House and Senate and was widely supported by the cryptocurrency industry. And it’s just the latest move from a president who’s put himself firmly in the crosshairs of powerful crypto forces who are dumping millions of dollars into ousting Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
For most people, being convicted of 34 felonies is a major problem. But for former President Donald Trump, it means a lot of new cash burn.
Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC that works to support Trump, on Wednesday said it raised almost $70 million last month, according to a five-page memo sent to donors and published by NBC News. The super PAC had received almost $110 million in contributions between January 2023 and April 2024, according to filings.
A fundraiser held in the heart of Silicon Valley raised $12 million for Donald Trump’s campaign as the mecca of tech innovation more openly embraces the former president’s return to the White House.