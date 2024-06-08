DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Silicon Valley for Trump, crypto vs. Biden, and Google's new exec: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Silicon Valley for Trump, crypto vs. Biden, and Google's new exec: Leadership news roundup

Plus, getting convicted just means Trump has more campaign cash to burn

Image for article titled Silicon Valley for Trump, crypto vs. Biden, and Google&#39;s new exec: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA (AP), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Google taps Eli Lilly finance chief as its new CFO

Google
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

After almost a year of searching, Google parent Alphabet has finally found a replacement for its chief financial officer position.

The tech giant has tapped Anat Ashkenazi — executive vice president and chief financial officer at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly — as its new CFO and executive vice president, Alphabet said Wednesday. She will join Google and Alphabet starting July 31.

The crypto world is mad at Joe Biden — and it’s got campaign cash to spend

President Joe Biden is seen on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA (AP)

President Joe Biden vetoed a resolution late Friday that passed through both the House and Senate and was widely supported by the cryptocurrency industry. And it’s just the latest move from a president who’s put himself firmly in the crosshairs of powerful crypto forces who are dumping millions of dollars into ousting Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. 

Getting convicted just means Donald Trump has more campaign cash to burn

former U.S. President Donald Trump was found guilty in his trial on hush-money payments in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

For most people, being convicted of 34 felonies is a major problem. But for former President Donald Trump, it means a lot of new cash burn.

Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC that works to support Trump, on Wednesday said it raised almost $70 million last month, according to a five-page memo sent to donors and published by NBC News. The super PAC had received almost $110 million in contributions between January 2023 and April 2024, according to filings.

Donald Trump raked in millions at a Silicon Valley fundraiser hosted by David Sacks

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point PAC town hall at Dream City Church on June 06, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

A fundraiser held in the heart of Silicon Valley raised $12 million for Donald Trump’s campaign as the mecca of tech innovation more openly embraces the former president’s return to the White House.

