Getting convicted just means Donald Trump has more campaign cash to burn

For most people, being convicted of 34 felonies is a major problem. But for former President Donald Trump, it means a lot of new cash burn.

Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC that works to support Trump, on Wednesday said it raised almost $70 million last month, according to a five-page memo sent to donors and published by NBC News. The super PAC had received almost $110 million in contributions between January 2023 and April 2024, according to filings.

When combined with the donations received by the Trump campaign and other allied groups, the pro-Trump groups’ collective fundraising haul totaled more than $370 million, according to MAGA Inc. Trump’s campaign says it raised $141 million million in the days after the former president was convicted of 34 felony counts in New York.

The totals reported by the groups cannot be independently verified until campaign finance reports are made public with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records over reimbursements for a “hush money” payment that his attorney, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. It’s the first time in U.S. history that a president has been convicted as a felon.

The conviction charged support from his legion of fans and led to some hefty donations. Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, said he donated $300,000 to Trump and his affiliates in response to the verdict. Former New York Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin said he secured an $800,000 donation to Trump’s joint fundraising committee in the hours after Trump’s conviction

And MAGA Inc. is getting ready to put its new funding to good use. It’s planning a $100 million summer advertising haul in several key states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

“We are under no illusion it will be easy, or fair — but thankfully, President Trump is well positioned to win as long as we all continue doing our part,” MAGA Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich wrote in the memo. “We have conserved resources for this moment, and MAGA Inc. will continue to put every dollar we raise straight into ensuring President Trump wins.”

Allies of President Joe Biden’s — Climate Power and Future Forward USA Action — will purchase a $50 million advertising blitz across six states this summer, touting lower drug prices and environmental wins, The Washington Post reports. The American Bridge 21st Century super PAC has promised a $140 million campaign, beginning with a $25 million spent on ads in May.