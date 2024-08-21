The billionaire who gave a pro-Trump super PAC $50 million just doubled down

In This Story TSLA PLTR

A super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump’s bid for the White House recently received tens of millions of dollars from business moguls, tech leaders, a scientologist, and the heir to the Mellon banking empire.

The bulk of the $54.4 million contributed to Make America Great Again Inc. came from Timothy Mellon, the grandson of former Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon, who gave the group $50 million last month, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission. He had previously given the super PAC $50 million on May 31, one day after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial.

Mellon has given a total of $115 million to MAGA Inc. this election cycle, according to the filing. He is the biggest donor to the group so far. He has also contributed more than $25 million to American Values 2024, a super PAC supporting independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., although his last donation was in April.

In total, Mellon has contributed more than $150 million to political organizations in the 2024 election cycle.

MAGA Inc. also received some cash, or cryptocurrency to be more precise, from billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who lead crypto exchange Gemini. The brothers gave the group about $3.5 million in Bitcoin on July 19, according to filings, the day after Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Winkelvoss twins have also contributed cash to America PAC, a group backed by major tech investors and entrepreneurs that Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped launch earlier this year. The group is being investigated by authorities in Michigan and North Carolina over its misleading website that promotes registering to vote, but appears to focus more on collecting data.

Other notable donors to MAGA Inc. last month include Jacob Halberg, an analyst at software company Palantir Technologies, and Trish Duggan, a wealthy Florida Scientologist and ex-wife of billionaire venture capitalist Bob Duggan, who has been giving pro-Trump causes since at least 2020. Ronald Cameron, the chairman of Mountaire Corp, one of the biggest producers of poultry in the U.S., also made a donation to the super PAC.

—Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.