1 billionaire gave a Trump super PAC $50 million after Donald Trump's conviction

Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC working to reelect former President Donald Trump, raised almost $70 million last month — and almost three-quarters of that came from a single billionaire’s massive donation.



Timothy Mellon, grandson of former Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon and heir to the Mellon banking empire, gave the group $50 million on May 31, one day after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial, records filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday show.

Since 2023, Mellon has given about $25 million each to MAGA Inc. and American Values 2024, the super PAC supporting independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. These contributions have made Mellon the biggest donor to both candidates. He is also the first to spend $100 million in the 2024 presidential election cycle.

MAGA Inc. had received almost $110 million in contributions between January 2023 and April 2024, according to filings. As of April 30, it had just shy of $35 million in cash on hand.

But Trump’s conviction spurred donations from his supporters, giving MAGA Inc. a massive store of cash to burn. The group said in a June 4 memo to donors that it was planning a $100 million summer advertising blitz in several key states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

The massive influx of donations put the Trump campaign ahead of the Biden campaign’s fundraising efforts, at least for the month of May. Trump’s campaign says it raised $141 million in the aftermath of the trial, with the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign together reporting more than $170 million in the bank at the end of May. Together with the Democratic National Committee, the Biden campaign raised $85 million in May, but had $212 million on hand at the end of the month.

High-profile donations to the Biden campaign made in recent weeks were not included in the filings, including a $20 million contribution from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, first reported by The Washington Post.