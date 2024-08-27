'Crypto President' Donald Trump just launched another collection of NFTs

Former President Donald Trump has held up one of his latest promises to the American public: He’s released his fourth — so far — line of NFTs. The twist? This time things can get physical.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, refers to a unique digital asset that can take the form of art, music, in-game items, videos, and other types of digital content stored on a blockchain network. It is traded using cryptocurrency as a means of exchange. Often, these become symbols of status among certain online communities, like the fans of Bored Ape Yacht Club.



According to the website created for the NFTs, there are 50 unique “portraits that celebrate” Trump’s “storied career,” and bring “Presidential moments to life with vibrant artistry.” In practice, that means there are digital renditions of Trump looking uncharacteristically muscular holding a Bitcoin, wearing boxing gloves, signing bills into law, and looking like a Bitcoin-ified version of Marvel’s Captain America.

“You know they call me the ‘Crypto President’. I don’t know if that’s true or not but a lot of people are saying that so don’t miss out,” Trump said in an advertisement posted to his Truth Social social media platform.

Each NFT costs $99 to start — but then there are the bundle deals. Buy five NFTs and you get a free pair of Trump’s “Never Surrender” sneakers, which he debuted in February at “Sneaker Con,” or a set of nine gets you two pairs.

People who buy 15 NFTs can also get a physical trading card showing Trump at his June debate with President Joe Biden, which he won, and a piece of the suit he wore, Other — even more expensive — options net buyers a ticket to dinner next month at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida, sneakers, and cocktails with the famously teetotaler former president. The priciest of these packages is limited to just 25 buyers and comes with a host of benefits, including 250 regular NFTs, for $24,750.

In 2022, Trump jumped into the NFT market for the first time, launching a collection featuring images of him depicted as a superhero, astronaut, and cowboy, which quickly sold out. Last August, he launched his latest NFT collection — “MugShot,” focusing on the theme of his ongoing criminal indictments.

His wife, Former First Lady Melania Trump, has her own NFT collection featuring her “cobalt blue eyes.” She was paid $330,609 in license fees for the sale of NFTs, according to Trump’s latest financial disclosure. Trump made $7.15 million from his line of NFTs.



—Vinamrata Chaturvedi contributed to this story