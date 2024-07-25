Want to go to Trump's private event at the Bitcoin conference? It will cost you $800,000

In This Story MSTR -3.42%

The Bitcoin conference has commenced in Nashville, Tennessee, and the stage is set for watching the intersection of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, with politics. All eyes are on former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, who declared himself a crypto candidate this election year. He will speak on July 27 at 2 p.m. CT at the event for 30 minutes. But if you want to go to a roundtable fundraising event for Trump’s campaign that same day, it will cost you $844,600, plus $60,000 for a photo opportunity. (The Bitcoin conference is generally expensive, with tickets ranging from $699 to $21,000).

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Meanwhile, Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, who was invited to speak at the conference, has declined. This decision has upset crypto entrepreneurs like Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini, who wrote on X that Harris’s absence won’t be forgotten and that the industry “will show no mercy” in November.

Advertisement

Other than Trump, many politicians and crypto leaders want to capitalize on the Bitcoin conference.



Advertisement

Cynthia Lummis may introduce a new Bitcoin bill

Pro-crypto Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming may announce new legislation that would require the Federal Reserve to purchase Bitcoin and hold it as a reserve asset, similar to the way the central bank holds gold and foreign currencies, FOX Business reported.

Advertisement

As per the report, Lummis may announce the bill during a chat on Friday afternoon, which will be moderated by former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Alternatively, she may announce it on Saturday at the conference, just before Trump’s scheduled speech. Her staff is hopeful that Trump will endorse the bill and its underlying idea.



Meanwhile, Lummis hinted at a significant announcement on her X account this week, stating, “Big things are in store this week. Stay tuned!”



Advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy, Vivek Ramaswamy, and other politicians will also speak

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also discuss crypto during the conference. Another crypto-friendly candidate, Kennedy, once said he would like to put the entire U.S. budget on the blockchain so that any American can access it anytime.

Advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former 2024 Republican U.S. presidential candidate and a crypto-friendly supporter, will also be speaking at the conference. Up until last year, he was the only GOP leader who supported crypto and had plans for its future. He garnered a lot of support from the crypto community before withdrawing from the presidential race. In his speeches, he often stated that he wanted to end Biden’s “war on crypto” and ensure that crypto and Bitcoin were made in America.

In addition to them, Ro Khanna, a U.S. Congressman, will speak on Saturday. Pro-crypto leaders such as Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, senators from Tennessee, will also speak at the conference.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor and Cathie Wood will talk tomorrow

Crypto leaders such as MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and ARK’s Cathie Wood, who attend the Bitcoin conference almost every year, will be speaking on Friday.

Advertisement

The conference will also feature whistleblower Edward Snowden and controversial figure British comedian Russell Brand, who has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by several women.