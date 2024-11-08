The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new records as stocks rally on Trump's election win and Fed interest rate cuts

The stock market marked a historic milestone on Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 44,000 for the first time in its 128-year history, while the S&P 500 crossed the 6,000 mark. Stocks continued their rally, fueled by momentum from Donald Trump’s presidential election victory.

As the day ended, the Dow was up 267 points, or 0.6%. Meanwhile, the S&P and Nasdaq gained 0.3% and 0.09%, respectively.

Alongside the stock rally, U.S. Treasury yields have also increased, raising concerns among some analysts about market stability and the potential effects on equities. Goldman Sachs (GS-0.35% ) analyst David Kostin released a report Wednesday detailing an updated outlook for the equity markets. In the report, Kostin cautioned that a significant rise in 10-year Treasury yields could constrain any sustained stock rally.

“A further sharp increase in 10-year Treasury yields would likely limit the magnitude of any potential rally in stock prices.” he wrote.

Tesla market cap hits $1 trillion

Tesla’s (TSLA-7.16% ) market capitalization hit $1 trillion Friday morning, as Trump’s election win has helped the EV maker’s stock surge this week.

The company’s share price rose more than 6% to about $313 during intraday trading on Friday. It marks the first time Tesla stock has risen above $300 per share since September 2022. The EV giant is now the ninth largest company in the world by market cap.

Airbnb stock drops 7%

Airbnb (ABNB-0.38% ) reported its third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closed, narrowly missing analyst expectations on earnings per share (EPS) but managing a slight revenue beat. The company posted an EPS of $2.13, just under the expected $2.14, while revenue came in at $3.73 billion, edging out the anticipated $3.72 billion.

Bitcoin hits another high

Bitcoin, which hit a record high of $76,000 on Wednesday, continued its upward journey and reached another high on Thursday at $76,872, as crypto markets continued to celebrate the election outcome. Investors are closely watching the cryptocurrency for signs of continued strength amid shifting market dynamics.