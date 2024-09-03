Markets

Dow dives 600 points amid tech weakness and renewed economic worries

Investor anxiety has increased about whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in September

Vinamrata Chaturvedi
The Dow tumbled over 600 points on Tuesday as disappointing performances from tech and AI stocks rattled investors, and fresh economic data resurfaced fears about the United States’ economic health.

Suggested Reading

Canada picks a new leader to replace Trump target Justin Trudeau
12 dependable cars that will make it to 200,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports
Adobe, Oracle, Kohl's, and more stocks to watch this week
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Investor anxiety has intensified over whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, reflecting growing impatience in the market. This week’s upcoming job reports are highly anticipated, as they could provide crucial insights into the Fed’s next move on interest rates. The data may offer a clearer picture of the U.S. labor market, potentially influencing the Fed’s decision and shaping market expectations for the remainder of the month.

The Dow just hit 40,000 for the first time ever
Midday market movers: A rough start for Nike and Lululemon stock as FedEx flies high

As the day ended, the Dow plunged 626 points, or 1.5%, to 40,939. The Nasdaq dropped 3.2%, while the S&P 500 declined 2%.

Meanwhile, fresh economic data highlighted potential weaknesses in the U.S. economy. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that U.S. manufacturing activity in August fell short of expectations, with the ISM manufacturing index coming in at 47.2%. Although this was a slight improvement from July’s reading, it still trailed analysts’ forecast of 47.9%, stoking fears of slowing economic growth.

AI stocks disappointed, but SMCI went up

Nvidia, a darling stock of the AI sector, plummeted by over 9%. Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices also took significant hits, with each losing more than 7% of their value. In contrast, Super Micro Computer rebounded, gaining 2% after the company reassured customers and partners in response to a critical report from Hindenburg Research. The company stated that the report was misleading and contained false or inaccurate information, and it will address the report in due course.

Trump Media stock keeps sinking

Trump Media & Technology Group stock has been on a downward trend for weeks, hitting new low after new low for much of August. As the markets opened after Labor Day weekend, Trump Media sunk even further.

Shares of Trump Media, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, dropped more than 7%. Since its debut on the Nasdaq on March 26 under the ticker DJT, the company’s market value has plunged nearly 69%.