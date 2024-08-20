Trump Media stock is in a free fall

Trump Media & Technology Group stock hit another post-merger low on Tuesday, extending its decline for a second consecutive day of all-time lows.



The company behind former President Donald Trump’s social media network Truth Social saw the value of its shares fall as much as 4% Tuesday to a new low of $21.33. In less than five months, Trump Media’s shares have plunged roughly 63%, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.29 billion.

After years of delays, Trump Media debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker DJT on March 26 upon completing its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

Since then, its stock has been especially volatile, fluctuating wildly from day to day and adding — or cutting — billions from the company’s market value. Trump Media stock has been labeled a “meme stock,” like GameStop, AMC, and Reddit, because of the way its shares are traded largely on sentiment rather than the company’s actual operating results or prospects.

At the height of the hype just after its debut, Trump Media had a market value of roughly $8 billion — almost double what it is today.

In recent months, Trump Media has fluctuated wildly based on its ties to the former president and Republican presidential nominee, who is a majority shareholder in the company. The stock spiked and sunk on the conviction in his New York hush money trial and his debate performance against President Joe Biden in June, as well as last month’s assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

But shares have been trending downwards for the last several weeks since the company reported a $16.4 million net loss and a 30% drop in revenue in the second quarter.

They continued to free fall Monday, as the Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago, with Vice President Kamala Harris set to formally accept the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday. Shares closed at $22.24 Monday.