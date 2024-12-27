The Dow sinks 500 points as Nvidia and Tesla lead tech decline

In This Story
The Dow fell sharply on Friday, dropping more than 500 points as tech giants within the so-called “Magnificent Seven” saw significant declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 542 points, or 1.25%, by Friday afternoon, erasing much of the market’s gains from the holiday-shortened week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slipped 1.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3%. Additionally, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.58%.
The tech sector faced widespread selling pressure, with the “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap stocks trading in the red. Amazon (AMZN-2.68%) slid 2.2%, Apple (AAPL+0.70%) lost 2%, Tesla (TSLA-3.81%) dropped 4.8%, Microsoft (MSFT-2.05%) fell 2.4%, Alphabet (GOOGL-0.52%), the parent company of Google, declined 2.5%, and Meta Platforms (META-1.34%) shed 2%.
Investors continued to offload AI stocks on Friday, locking in profits during the holiday season. Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI-1.05%), Palantir (PLTR-3.09%), and Nvidia (NVDA-3.73%) — another Magnificent Seven stock — fell sharply, dropping by 5.5%, 3%, and 4.4% respectively.