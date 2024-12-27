Markets

The Dow sinks 500 points as Nvidia and Tesla lead tech decline

Investors continued to offload tech stocks on Friday

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled The Dow sinks 500 points as Nvidia and Tesla lead tech decline
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
NVDA-3.73%TSLA-3.81%AMZN-2.68%AAPL+0.70%MSFT-2.05%

The Dow fell sharply on Friday, dropping more than 500 points as tech giants within the so-called “Magnificent Seven” saw significant declines.

Suggested Reading

Costco took a gamble on Kirkland. Here's how much it paid off
Tesla's first-quarter deliveries are likely to miss the mark, according to analysts
Rocket's $9.4 billion all-stock takeover of Mr. Cooper prompts its shares to decline
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 542 points, or 1.25%, by Friday afternoon, erasing much of the market’s gains from the holiday-shortened week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slipped 1.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3%. Additionally, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.58%.

Related Content

Nvidia and Big Tech stocks can't escape the market's growing anxiety
The Dow jumps 250 points on strong tech earnings. Apple is up next

The tech sector faced widespread selling pressure, with the “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap stocks trading in the red. Amazon (AMZN-2.68%) slid 2.2%, Apple (AAPL+0.70%) lost 2%, Tesla (TSLA-3.81%) dropped 4.8%, Microsoft (MSFT-2.05%) fell 2.4%, Alphabet (GOOGL-0.52%), the parent company of Google, declined 2.5%, and Meta Platforms (META-1.34%) shed 2%.

Investors continued to offload AI stocks on Friday, locking in profits during the holiday season. Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI-1.05%), Palantir (PLTR-3.09%), and Nvidia (NVDA-3.73%) — another Magnificent Seven stock — fell sharply, dropping by 5.5%, 3%, and 4.4% respectively.