The Dow sinks 500 points as Nvidia and Tesla lead tech decline

The Dow fell sharply on Friday, dropping more than 500 points as tech giants within the so-called “Magnificent Seven” saw significant declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 542 points, or 1.25%, by Friday afternoon, erasing much of the market’s gains from the holiday-shortened week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slipped 1.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3%. Additionally, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.58%.

The tech sector faced widespread selling pressure, with the “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap stocks trading in the red. Amazon (AMZN-2.68% ) slid 2.2%, Apple (AAPL+0.70% ) lost 2%, Tesla (TSLA-3.81% ) dropped 4.8%, Microsoft (MSFT-2.05% ) fell 2.4%, Alphabet (GOOGL-0.52% ), the parent company of Google, declined 2.5%, and Meta Platforms (META-1.34% ) shed 2%.

Investors continued to offload AI stocks on Friday, locking in profits during the holiday season. Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI-1.05% ), Palantir (PLTR-3.09% ), and Nvidia (NVDA-3.73% ) — another Magnificent Seven stock — fell sharply, dropping by 5.5%, 3%, and 4.4% respectively.