Markets

The Dow slips as oil prices rise and Tesla gets a win

Private employers added 143,000 jobs in September, according to ADP, exceeding expectations

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Man stands on the trading room floor with signs behind him
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLAFDSADP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged lower Wednesday morning, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran pushed crude oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate and Brent surged nearly 3% in the morning trading.

Suggested Reading

The 7 most bizarre tourist attractions that are real — and worth visiting
Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 7 most bizarre tourist attractions that are real — and worth visiting
Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The continued rise in oil prices raises concerns about potential inflationary pressures in the U.S., which could undermine the Federal Reserve’s efforts to lower interest rates. The situation could be further complicated by the U.S. port strike, which is heightening supply chain concerns.

Advertisement

Related Content

Two US senators told Elon Musk they want Tesla to end the year with even more recalls
Tesla deliveries are likely to miss the mark, analysts say

Related Content

Two US senators told Elon Musk they want Tesla to end the year with even more recalls
Tesla deliveries are likely to miss the mark, analysts say

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow dipped 0.01%, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.5%, while the 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 3.8%.

Advertisement

Tesla sales beat expectation

Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped 5% in the morning trading as it delivered slightly more electric vehicles between June and September than Wall Street analysts had expected, partially due to the increased popularity of the Tesla Cybertruck. The Austin, Texas-based automaker said it sold 439,975 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y SUVs between April and June, compared with the 436,000 expected by analysts, according to estimates compiled by FactSet (FDS). That’s also an improvement compared with a year earlier when Tesla delivered 435,059 cars.

Advertisement

Job growth exceeds September expectations

In a positive sign for the U.S. labor market, ADP’s private-sector employment report revealed 143,000 jobs were added in September, surpassing the forecast of 124,000.

Advertisement

This report will be followed Thursday by the weekly initial jobless claims, offering a glimpse into trends in layoffs. Finally, on Friday, the U.S. employment report will be released — it includes key metrics such as the unemployment rate and changes in hourly wages, which will help gauge the overall health of the labor market.

-William Gavin contributed to this article.