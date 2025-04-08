The Dow soars 1,200 points as stocks bounce back on hopes for trade war deals

Stocks climbed Tuesday morning, slightly rebounding after several days of chaos.

Slightly after the open, the S&P 500 was up 161 points, or 3.2%. The Nasdaq was up 570 points, or 3.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,196 points, or 3.1%.

The rebound comes on the heels of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s comments that the Trump administration is open to negotiating deals to reduce tariffs, saying the U.S. could “end up with some good deals,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Stocks have suffered three consecutive days of volatility and steep losses following the unveiling of President Trump’s tariffs.

Monday featured the highest trading volume for U.S. markets in at least 18 years at roughly 29 billion shares, according to CNBC.

The Dow fell more than 1,700 points at one point in Monday trading. Overall, it swung 2,595 points during the session. The S&P 500 briefly touched bear market territory Monday.

The Nasdaq was in the green by closing time, gaining a slight 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 349 points (0.91%) and the S&P 500 losing 12 points (0.23%). The Dow now has lost 11.3% in the past month, while the S&P has shed 12.3%. Even with Monday’s gain, the Nasdaq remains down 19% this year.

All three markets remain in or close to bear market territory, which occurs when stock market indexes decline 20% from their recent peaks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is already in a bear market — it’s down more than 20% from its December 16 peak.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones aren’t there yet, but they might not be far behind. The S&P 500 is down 17% from its high on February 19, while the Dow has declined 15% since December 4.