Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta follow Nvidia in Magnificent 7 stock rally

The trade-war selloff took a breather on Tuesday, buoying Big Tech firms including Nvidia (NVDA+1.50% ), Tesla (TSLA-1.41% ), Meta (META+0.15% ), and Microsoft (MSFT+0.44% ), after a mixed day on Monday and two especially gnarly days last week wiped $1.8 trillion off the market value of leading tech stocks.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The moment’s shifting investor outlook is apparently wrapped up in hopes that deals will soon emerge from President Donald Trump’s tariff talks; investors chased the glimmer of light by boosting Nvidia stock by more than 5% as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Around this time, Tesla was up roughly 4.5%, Microsoft was up 2.6%, Meta was up about 2.4%, Amazon (AMZN-0.51% ) was up 1.8%, and Apple (AAPL-2.31% ) was up 1.6%.

Advertisement

Regarding the president’s as-of-yet unrealized tariff deals, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he thinks investors will see “see a couple of big trading partners do deals very quickly.”

Advertisement

Just yesterday, Big Tech’s recent losses had the stocks of Apple, Microsoft, and Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL-0.05% ) approaching one-year lows. Apple, which relies on factories in China to build its iPhones, is among the tech giants most vulnerable to sweeping tariffs.

A temporary workaround for the Cupertino firm may include sending more of its India-built iPhones to the U.S. market to dodge the worst of the president’s tariffs. Temporarily exempt chipmakers and advertising giants (think: Nvidia and Meta) may fare better than hardware-focused companies such as Apple, but no tech giant is invulnerable to the fallout.