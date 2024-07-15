The Dow surges 150 points after Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged about 150 points shortly after the market on Monday, following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The incident occurred at the Saturday rally outside Pittsburgh, where Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet.



Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

After the markets opened on Monday, the Dow was up 150 points, or about 0.36%, to 40,146. S&P 500 rose 0.38%, while futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq also climbed 0.5%

Advertisement

Trump Media stock soars 30%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Trump’s Truth Social, rose 30% shortly after the market opened on Monday, days after an assassination attempt on the former president.

Advertisement

Trump Media stock was valued at $39 per share in the morning. The company closed out last week up 3.4%, with shares trading at $30.88, for a market capitalization of $5.86 billion.

Crypto stocks are jumping, too

Shares of Bitcoin mining companies such as Riot Platforms rose more than 5% in the morning. MicroStrategy and Coinbase jumped more than 10% and 8%, respectively.

Advertisement

While the political ramifications of the shooting remain to be seen, in the early hours and days after surviving the assassination attempt, it was widely seen as strengthening the presumptive GOP nominee’s prospects of winning the November election. Trump has increasingly positioned himself as a crypto-friendly candidate.

-Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.

