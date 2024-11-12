The Dow slumps 380 points as the market's post-election Trump rally loses steam

In This Story
After hitting record highs following Trump’s victory, the Dow and S&P 500 hit the brakes on Tuesday, a day before the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data.
By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 380 points, or 0.86%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 shed 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also dropped 0.09%.
Among tech stocks, Tesla (TSLA+5.26%) and Nvidia (NVDA+3.01%) rose over 3% and 2%, respectively, while Micron Technology (MU+4.40%) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI+6.05%) declined by 5% and 4%.
Bitcoin reached almost $90,000 and then dropped
Bitcoin extended its rally after Trump’s win, nearing $90,000 between Monday night and early Tuesday. According to crypto tracking site Coingecko, the leading cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $89,864, bringing its market capitalization to $1.72 trillion — edging out silver’s $1.71 trillion but still far behind gold’s estimated $17.52 trillion. By Tuesday morning, however, Bitcoin had dropped back to around $86,000.
Important earnings to watch
A number of major players released their results before the opening bell, including Home Depot (HD+1.38%), the leading home improvement retailer, and AstraZeneca (AZN+0.05%), the multinational pharmaceutical company.
Spotify (SPOT+1.18%), the music streaming giant, will report its earnings after the market close, along with MARA Holdings (MARA+3.11%), a key player in the cryptocurrency mining industry.
— Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article